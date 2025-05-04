Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Carnival Co. & worth $15,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.53.

NYSE CCL opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

