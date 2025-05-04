Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $2.50 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 274.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONG. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VONG stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.89. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1366 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

