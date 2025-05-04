Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,227 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,509,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,531,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,807,000 after purchasing an additional 86,209 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,011,000 after buying an additional 20,372 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 985,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,076,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BECN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $122.55 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $124.35 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, insider Jonathan Stuart Bennett sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $1,036,602.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,493.88. This trade represents a 27.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 16,595 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $2,051,307.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,231.43. This represents a 97.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,806 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,448 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of BECN stock opened at $124.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.54 and a 52 week high of $124.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

