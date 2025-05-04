The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $15.49 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 456.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 49,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after buying an additional 1,190,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $92.77 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.77 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.85 and its 200 day moving average is $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

