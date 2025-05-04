Quarry LP Grows Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 359.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,952,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,600,000 after purchasing an additional 492,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,674.96. This represents a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $4,228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,066,078.48. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

