Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,334 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $16,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKWD. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKWD opened at $58.63 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66.

Insider Activity

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $328.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.94 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John A. Burkhart III sold 4,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $242,759.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,987.20. This trade represents a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $327,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,876.32. The trade was a 61.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,132 shares of company stock worth $620,476 over the last 90 days. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

