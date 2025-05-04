Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 370.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,959 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,466 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Philip G. Satre bought 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,095.10. The trade was a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.62 per share, with a total value of $6,762,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,060,000. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 438,700 shares of company stock valued at $31,300,943. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN opened at $82.49 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $107.81. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.