Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 821 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.