Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 77,137 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.85. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KTB. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.