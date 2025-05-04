Quarry LP Cuts Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Quarry LP trimmed its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 638.6% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 471,718 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $35,808,113.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at $175,415,408.94. This trade represents a 16.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,310,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

BROS stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 179.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71.

BROS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

