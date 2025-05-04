Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Decreases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,269 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target (up from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.31.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $241.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.93 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.52.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

