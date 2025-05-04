iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600,150 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.26% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $226,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

