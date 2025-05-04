Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,892,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,695 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $116,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $30.31.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

