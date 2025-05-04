28,546 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Acquired by Bain Capital Public Equity LP

Bain Capital Public Equity LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,000. Reinsurance Group of America makes up approximately 4.0% of Bain Capital Public Equity LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $264.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.15.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of RGA stock opened at $198.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.70. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $233.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.49.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

