Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $88.73 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $88,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $165.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,575,520. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,863.98. The trade was a 99.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,119,361 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

