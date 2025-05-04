Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys 60,659 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,410,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,659 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $107,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,075 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 986,366 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,707,000 after buying an additional 859,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,971,000 after buying an additional 756,604 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DD opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.65.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.79.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

