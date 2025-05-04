Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 233,129 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,254,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,129 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $94,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRBR. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 747.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BellRing Brands by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BRBR. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR opened at $78.85 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $239,814.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,218.68. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,095,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 818,180 shares in the company, valued at $59,776,230.80. This represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,828 shares of company stock worth $16,917,365 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

