Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 24,475.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110,192 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 1.12% of Toll Brothers worth $140,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.88%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.