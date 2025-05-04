Bain Capital Public Equity LP Purchases 10,681 Shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Bain Capital Public Equity LP boosted its holdings in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Loar comprises about 1.8% of Bain Capital Public Equity LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity LP’s holdings in Loar were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Loar by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,581 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Loar by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,827,000 after buying an additional 656,016 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Loar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,347,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Loar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,326,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Loar by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,042,000 after acquiring an additional 324,700 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOAR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

NYSE LOAR opened at $94.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.81. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $99.16.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

