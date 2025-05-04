Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires 871,978 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1,794.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871,978 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.44% of DTE Energy worth $111,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2,235.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 211,763 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE opened at $136.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.83 and its 200 day moving average is $126.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.40 and a 12-month high of $140.39.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DTE

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,535.04. This represents a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.