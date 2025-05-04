27,367 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Bought by Bain Capital Public Equity LP

Bain Capital Public Equity LP bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for 2.3% of Bain Capital Public Equity LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $61,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $624,333.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,058.76. The trade was a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $134.11 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $157.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.13.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

