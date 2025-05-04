Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $641.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $66,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,500.21. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 40,575 shares of company stock worth $123,957 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,469,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,983 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,593,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 128,664 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,748,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,836,000 after buying an additional 658,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,300,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

