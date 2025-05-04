JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $41.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.06.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Stock Performance

JFrog stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61. JFrog has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 0.98.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,436,901 shares in the company, valued at $196,003,635.45. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $533,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,929,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,089,840.20. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,206 shares of company stock worth $12,213,601. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in JFrog by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 99.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 79,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 55.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,437,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,757,000 after purchasing an additional 514,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.