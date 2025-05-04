PDT Partners LLC Has $138,000 Stake in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in KLX Energy Services were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 56,523.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 24,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $7.66.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

