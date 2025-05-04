Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,930 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Sinclair worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 34,423 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Sinclair by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 39,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David D. Smith bought 30,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $426,870.64. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 728,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,271,412.74. This trade represents a 4.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 458,530 shares of company stock worth $6,636,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. Sinclair, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $18.46.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.62. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBGI has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBGI

About Sinclair

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.