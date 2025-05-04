PDT Partners LLC Sells 30,012 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,012 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 363.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 67,016 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 147,784 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $306.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.10 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -8.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

