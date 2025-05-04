Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 101.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,266 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE:STM opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.97.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

