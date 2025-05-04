300,000 Shares in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $7,454,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,290,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $3,998,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $3,998,000.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCIR opened at $12.20 on Friday. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55.

About Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, involving one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded on October 26, 2021 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

