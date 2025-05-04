Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on QDEL. StockNews.com cut QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

QDEL stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

