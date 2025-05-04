Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 892,146 Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892,146 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Amer Sports by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 14,285.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amer Sports by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amer Sports from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.45.

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of -183.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.76. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

