Banque de Luxembourg S.A. Invests $255,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $977.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.08, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $839.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $968.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $881.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,041.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 770 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.62, for a total value of $717,347.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,842.10. The trade was a 19.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total value of $562,257.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,418.44. This represents a 58.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,618 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

