Barrier Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Barrier Capital Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up approximately 6.6% of Barrier Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Barrier Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in DoorDash by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in DoorDash by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $205.09 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $215.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.59. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 759.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $284,423.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,584.10. This represents a 8.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,459,303.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 122,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,848,365.75. This trade represents a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,511 shares of company stock valued at $30,394,673. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.66.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

