50,044 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Bought by Bastion Asset Management Inc.

Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 341.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,355.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Progyny by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Progyny Stock Performance

Progyny stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

