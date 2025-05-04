Banque de Luxembourg S.A. Invests $385,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $2,972,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $2,332,075.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,289.75. This represents a 50.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,816. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $239.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.94. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.42 and a 12 month high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp set a $274.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

