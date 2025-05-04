Banque de Luxembourg S.A. Makes New $63,000 Investment in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CCU stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.