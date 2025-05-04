83,933 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Bought by Banque Transatlantique SA

Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 83,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,741,000. Motorola Solutions makes up about 0.9% of Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,645,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,922,000 after acquiring an additional 484,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 559,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $258,528,000 after acquiring an additional 378,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.25.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $406.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.27 and a 52 week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

