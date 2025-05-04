64,124 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Bought by Banque Transatlantique SA

Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 64,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $8,129,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,382,558.80. This represents a 19.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $124.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $291.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

