Banque Transatlantique SA Buys Shares of 17,310 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its position in shares of KLA by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $698.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $679.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $683.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.74.

View Our Latest Report on KLAC

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.