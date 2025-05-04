Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 10.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $596,140,000 after purchasing an additional 141,915 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 1,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.08.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $364.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.97 and its 200 day moving average is $390.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

