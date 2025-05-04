Banque Transatlantique SA Buys Shares of 16,521 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $588,029,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 5,840.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,826 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,061,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,433,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,057,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,201,000 after buying an additional 1,453,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $72.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

CARR stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

