Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $297.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.11 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Interface updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Interface has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Report on TILE

Insider Activity at Interface

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,725.66. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.