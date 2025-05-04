Baldwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737,705 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,755,000 after purchasing an additional 80,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,354,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,592,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,242 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,890 shares of company stock worth $2,027,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

