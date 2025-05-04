Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $65.03 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

