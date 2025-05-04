Baldwin Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $5,771,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 47,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.86.

Chubb Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $287.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.00. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $249.90 and a twelve month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,120,374.04. This represents a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

