City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
City Office REIT Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20.
City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.38 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. Equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
City Office REIT Dividend Announcement
About City Office REIT
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than City Office REIT
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.