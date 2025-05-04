City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.38 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. Equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.52%.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

