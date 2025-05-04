Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $226.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.22. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $234.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

