Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.57 Million

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $836,922.73 worth of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Profile

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is shoggoth.monster. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s official Twitter account is @shoggoth_sol.

Buying and Selling Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)

According to CryptoCompare, “Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is 0.00362362 USD and is down -10.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $893,784.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shoggoth.monster/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

