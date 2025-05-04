Walrus 24 Hour Volume Reaches $41.70 Million (WAL)

Walrus (WAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Walrus token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Walrus has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Walrus has a total market cap of $725.76 million and $41.70 million worth of Walrus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95,384.43 or 0.99927048 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,060.46 or 0.99587641 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Walrus

Walrus launched on March 26th, 2025. Walrus’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,416,667 tokens. Walrus’ official Twitter account is @walrusprotocol. The official website for Walrus is www.walrus.xyz.

Buying and Selling Walrus

According to CryptoCompare, “Walrus (WAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Sui Network platform. Walrus has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,315,416,667 in circulation. The last known price of Walrus is 0.53030053 USD and is down -7.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $39,135,257.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.walrus.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walrus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walrus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walrus using one of the exchanges listed above.

