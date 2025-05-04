Elixir deUSD Price Tops $1.00 (DEUSD)

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. Elixir deUSD has a market capitalization of $176.25 million and approximately $806,554.11 worth of Elixir deUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elixir deUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elixir deUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elixir deUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95,384.43 or 0.99927048 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,060.46 or 0.99587641 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Elixir deUSD Profile

Elixir deUSD’s launch date was June 4th, 2024. Elixir deUSD’s total supply is 176,370,458 tokens. Elixir deUSD’s official Twitter account is @elixir. Elixir deUSD’s official website is www.elixir.xyz.

Buying and Selling Elixir deUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elixir deUSD has a current supply of 176,500,561.58234568. The last known price of Elixir deUSD is 0.99952546 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,528,329.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elixir.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir deUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir deUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elixir deUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elixir deUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elixir deUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.