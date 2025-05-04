Ripple USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (RLUSD)

Ripple USD (RLUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Ripple USD has a total market capitalization of $53.07 million and approximately $30.10 million worth of Ripple USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripple USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001047 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripple USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,384.43 or 0.99927048 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,060.46 or 0.99587641 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ripple USD Token Profile

Ripple USD’s total supply is 317,042,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,100,129 tokens. Ripple USD’s official website is ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin. Ripple USD’s official Twitter account is @ripple.

Ripple USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripple USD (RLUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Ripple USD has a current supply of 317,042,711.84. The last known price of Ripple USD is 0.99969982 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $27,782,357.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripple USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripple USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripple USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

